Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Ben Knight drives
CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Ben Knight drives
Basketball

PHOTOS: Classy Bundy stuns the Power

NICK KOSSATCH
9th Nov 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: A late last quarter surge was not enough for the Gladstone under-18 boys' team against a disciplined Bundaberg in the Rum City this morning.

Photos by Nick Kossatch:

Photos
View Gallery

RELATED STORY: Gladstone Port City Power nominate new competition

RELATED STORY: Brand name switch for basketball in Qld

The first game in round two of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival was decided by decisive ball movement, inside passes and elite shooting, especially from Connor Gray (24 points, three triples) that proved the difference.

Gray was huge at the close with two clutch baskets as Gladstone erased a 15-point three-quarter-time deficit to just two points courtesy of triples from Ben Knight (27 points, three triples) and a pair beyond the arc from Seth Collins (14).

The hosts deserved the win and played the smarter hoops for longer and were superbly served by Gray, number five Bayley Liddell (16 points) and William Maule with 15.

Game two is against Emerald at 4.30pm today.

SCORE

GAME 1

Bundy 91 (Connor Gray 24, Bayley Liddell 16, William Maule 15, Dustin George 11) d Gladstone 83 (Ben Knight 27, Joseph McEldowney 16, Seth Collins 14, Albert Maunga 12)

basketball australia basketball queensland state championships bundaberg basketball gladstone amateur basketball association nbl2018
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEST IN BUSINESS: The winners' stories

        BEST IN BUSINESS: The winners' stories

        Business Read the stories from this year's Best in Business award winners.

        Who will be Miss Rockin’ Retro?

        premium_icon Who will be Miss Rockin’ Retro?

        Offbeat ANYONE who’s ever dreamt of being a pin-up girl for a day will have the chance at...

        Practice managers warn GP shortage to worsen

        premium_icon Practice managers warn GP shortage to worsen

        Health “For some practices now there’s an issue but the biggest thing I think are the...

        Water views entice buyers

        premium_icon Water views entice buyers

        News New report says the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands areas are enticing high-end...