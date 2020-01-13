PHOTOS: Circus and music video fun

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s Days of Summer activities kicked off today.

Youths took to the air with Meraki Circus, learning the art of aerial silks and static trapeze.

Juggling and hula hoops were also on the cards as attendees got a taste of all things circus.

The GECC Playhouse came alive with the musical theatre and music video workshop.

Attendees sang, danced and acted their way through a workshop before an interactive performance showcasing all the components of musical theatre.

The group then got together to star in a music video.

To see what’s on for the rest of the week, visit www.gladstoneentertainment.com.