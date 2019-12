liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

There was barely a spare seat at the Gladstone Marina on Friday night for the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols. Families flooded to the GPC stage for the annual Christmas festivity, many excited to see guest performer Tania Kernaghan. Crowds were also show an important video highlighting the impact the drought was having on the region. Plenty of prizes were given away and Santa Claus himself made a special appearance for what was a great evening to get into the Christmas Spirit.