PHOTOS: Chelsea gets a decent chop

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Wallabys Chelsea Baker has championed a worthwhile cause as a part of "Bad Hair Friday".

Gone are the short coloured locks on Friday as her campaign has raised $1600 toward the Variety - the Children's Charity.

"There will be a tiny bit of hair and no idea what the colour will be and will make it up as we go," Baker said while Sam Gourley, of Duca Hair Studio, worked the scissors.

Post-cut, Baker decided to have her traditional pink colour.

"I haven't bought any beanies yet because it depended on how the haircut would turn out and the shape of my head," Baker laughed.

The Australian Jillaroo, Brisbane Bronco and CQ Capra has been a loyal customer of Sam Gourley over the past five years.

