PHOTOS: Check out the latest electric addition to fleet

ELECTRIC FEEL: Budget Gladstone manager Michelle Comley and Curtis Coast Automotive dealer principal Ross Turner with the new Nissan Leaf electric car.

THE future has arrived at Budget Gladstone with the rent-a-car company acquiring the latest model of the Nissan Leaf electric car.

Powered on a 40kWh lithium-ion battery producing 110kW of power and 320Nm of torque, the Leaf has all the features of other cars in its class but this one won't cost you a drop in fuel.

It's capable of charging from empty warning to 80 per cent in about 60 minutes.

Budget Gladstone manager Michelle Comley had the pleasure of driving the car from Budget's Rockhampton site to Gladstone this week and had nothing but praise for it.

"It's simple to drive and very quiet - the future is here and I like it," Ms Comley said.

"The Nissan Leaf is the first Leaf to be added to a rental fleet in Australia.

"This is the future and we are using the Leaf as our training tool for our staff and it will be available for rental so our customers can see how this new type of technology will fit with their lifestyle."

Ms Comley said the Nissan Leaf was chosen because it was an affordable electric vehicle with a well-known brand that has an extensive Australian dealer network in regional areas.

Priced at $49,990 plus on-road costs, the fully electric Leaf joins other hybrid cars at the Gladstone site.

"Our Budget franchise has committed to supporting this new technology now and into the future," Ms Comley said.

"We have been operating hybrid vehicles for sometime and the next step was always into an affordable electric vehicle.

"So the Nissan Leaf was the perfect vehicle with our strategy."

Having recently moved to Callemondah from its previous Auckland St address, the addition of the Leaf has seen the rent-a-car business come full circle during its time servicing Gladstone.

"Budget Gladstone celebrated 40 years this year," Ms Comley said.

"With our first car purchase being a Kingswood, it's great to see that we can now move to the next era of driving with the purchase of an electric vehicle."

The rental rate for the Leaf is $99 per day and includes 200km with no fuel needed.