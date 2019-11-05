Menu
Briony Challis
eXtra

PHOTOS: Challis is up for the CrossFit challenge

NICK KOSSATCH
5th Nov 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM
CROSSFIT: This weekend won't get much bigger for CrossFit Escape lead coach Briony Challis.

Fittest woman on earth: Toomey the superstar

RELATED STORY: WELCOME HOME: Come celebrate Tia-Clair's golden achievement

The 19-year-old will compete in a range of CrossFit events at the Torian Pro in Brisbane from Friday to Sunday.

Challis made the top 32 in the qualifiers to make it to the Female Pro Individual Division in which she will compete against CrossFit Games athletes from all over the country.

"I have been training for the past two months, five to six hours a week with each session between two to four hours," she said.

The qualifying event was done online back in August and Challis said she did not know what to expect and the competition would be somewhat of a mystery.

"It's an unknown event and am hoping to cover all the bases and I have been training for swimming, gymnastics and running," she said.

The Torian Pro will cover all aspects of CrossFit and Challis said her strengths lay in weightlifting and gymnastics.

"When I was young I did gymnastics," she said.

So when did her rise in CrossFit stature begin?

"I had friends doing it when I was at school and I pretty much started it at the end of 2016," Challis said.

"In 2017 I started training consistently and doing my own training."

Challis got some elite advice from the world's best.

"Shane and Tia Orr (Tia-Clair Toomey as she is best known as) got me on the side to compete," she said.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today."

Challis will approach the three days of competition with a carefree attitude but trying to win.

"There are no expectations and for me, it's my first big CrossFit competition and at the moment it will be the highest level of competition I will be in," she said.

Gladstone Observer

