PHOTOS: Centurions teams impress at zone championship

CRICKET: Central Queensland Centurions made the prefect start in the first two rounds of the North Queensland Open Zone Championship.

Centurions beat Mackay-Whitsundays in yesterday's T20 game by five wickets and Saturday's 50-over game by 63 runs.

Gladstone's The Glen pair of Sam Lowry and David Heymer piled on the runs in Saturday's win.

CQ captain Lowry scored 59 runs off 106 balls (five fours) and Heymer made an unbeaten 48 off just 35 balls with seven fours as CQ scored 237.

Lowry then took 2-25 from his 10 overs while fellow The Glen player Harry Rideout bowled tightly for 0-42 from his allotted 10 overs.

MWS were bowled out for 174 in 48.2 overs.

Heymer made 28 runs yesterday with help from Joe McGahan (40 runs) as Centurions made 5-131 in 19.1 overs.

BITS bowler Josh Finlay snared 2-21 to help the CQ under-21 team beat MWS by two wickets.

Finlay then made 25 runs as CQ reached 8-93. It came a day after an 18-run win in Saturday's one-day match.

Finlay also made 17 runs in that game.

The CQ under-18 team lost on Saturday but won a thriller yesterday by two runs.

Gladstone Jake Robertson made 42 runs.

The final two rounds are in Townsville on November 3-4.