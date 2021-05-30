PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

Crow Street Creative went out with a bang for its last event on Saturday night.

More than 100 people came to the art precinct to celebrate the end of the iconic music event that has ran for six years.

Organisers made the announcement of the event's cancellation on social media last Tuesday night.

"After nearly six years of events, workshops, concerts … our stock of energy is severely depleted," the post said.

"The time has now come to put a stop to Crow Street Creative's regular activities."

Treasurer William Debois said it took "a lot" of energy to run the event each month.

"I can't speak for everyone but the general gist, we were all pretty depleted of energy," he said.

"With any non-profit organisation, you need a set of skills to be able to operate and if you only have a small number of people it gets to the stage where it becomes quite exhausting and demanding," he said.

"But the support from the community has always been amazing."

