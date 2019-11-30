PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

ENCOMPASS Allied Health staff and clients got into the festive spirit today.

Lots of food, face painting and games kept the children entertained at Spinnaker Park, but Santa stole the show when he arrived to give out presents.

Encompass owner Amanda Campbell said the Christmas party was for their young clients who attended hippotherapy.

Ms Campbell said hippotherapy used horses for physio and occupational therapy.

This is the second year Ms Campbell and her staff have run the event.

"We like to throw a party where (the children) can all come and celebrate with their brothers and sisters and their parents," Ms Campbell said.

She said her staff loved the party.

"We probably get more out of it than the kids do," she said.

"For us it's a way of saying thank you to the parents for trusting us with their children."