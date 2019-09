liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

GLADSTONE region rural firefighters came together for a morning tea at the QFES Gladstone area office for Rural Fire Service Week this afternoon. .

Gladstone rural fire brigade area director Craig Magick said the week paid respect to all the volunteers in the RFS.

"It honours their dedication to their communities in combating fires," Mr Magick said.

This year also marks 70 years of the Rural Fire Service in Queensland. Mr Magick said the oldest brigade in the region was Thangol, near Biloela.