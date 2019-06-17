Menu
They say one person's trash is another person's treasure.
Council News

PHOTOS: Cars, yacht to go under the hammer

17th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
THEY say one person's trash is another person's treasure.

Gladstone Regional Council has eight abandoned vehicles and one yacht that will go up for auction on Tuesday.

The auction will be held from 11am at the Gladstone Waste Transfer Station, Joe Joseph Dr.

Conditions of sale and photographs are listed in the abandoned vehicles auction catalogue which can be viewed below.

Potential bidders interested in attending are advised no open shoes are permitted on-site.

Attendees will also be given a site induction.

 

Event Details

Where: Gladstone Waste Transfer Station, Joe Joseph Drive.

When: Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Time: 11am (inspection from 10.30am)

