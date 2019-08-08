PHOTOS: Cars and bins set on fire in violent rampage

Property throughout Blackwater was damaged during the arson spree.

Property throughout Blackwater was damaged during the arson spree. Queensland Police Service

POLICE are investigating a late-night arson rampage in Blackwater, which destroyed cars and bins across the town.

Two dual-cab utes and four wheelie bins were set alight between 11.30pm and 1am overnight Sunday.

Police and fire crews were called to the suburban scene when residents discovered burning vehicles and bins, which had been left on the street.

Two parked utes - a white Isuzu and black Nissan - and a bin were targeted in Blain St, with the remaining three bins lit up on Myall, Wattle and Railways Sts.

A business on Railway St was also damaged from a nearby bin on fire during the arson spree.

Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith said police and fire crews attended multiple arson scenes in the dark of night.

Sergeant Smith said police would trawl through CCTV footage from homes and businesses to help solve the crime.

"At this stage we don't have a motive and we're still investigating,” Sgt Smith said.

"We're investigating if it was one person or more involved.”

Sgt Smith said the overnight fire attack appeared to be an isolated incident as there wasn't a pattern of arson-related crime in the area.

He said some damage was caused to the vehicles' trays and tyres however the cars were not completely destroyed, adding that "it could have been a lot worse”.

"But any damage is not acceptable. It's just lucky they were extinguished in time,” he said.

He said it was also fortunate that no damage was caused to homes because the targeted bins were located on the street and not close to residences.

"The wheelie bins were on the curb outside so whoever did this didn't go on to the property to set fire in the yard.”

Sgt Smith is appealing to the public for any information that may assist the investigation.

Contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.