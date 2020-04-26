PHOTOS: Captains just happy to be playing golf

IN FULL SWING: Gladstone Golf Club men's captain Justin Brown chips onto the green. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

IN FULL SWING: Gladstone Golf Club men's captain Justin Brown chips onto the green. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF: Gladstone Golf Club captain Justin Brown says to still play the sport he loves is a privilidge at a time when most, if not all other sports are not being played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOWN THE FAIRWAY: Karynne Brown follows through her shot. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The Stableford competition was usually played on Saturday but was moved to yesterday because of Anzac Day.

Brown said there were a few limitations to competition days but also had his concerns once the shutdowns across most sports began.

"It was a bit of a worry that it was all going to stop but these guys, Kane Nusteling and Jamie Bashforth fought pretty hard to keep the place open," he said.

Nusteling is the GGC director of golf, and Bashforth started at the club as its new professional this year.

Brown is in his first year as the men's club captain.

"I started out as a junior at 14 before I had a few years off," he said.

"I now play every weekend or whenever I can."

Brown described his form as inconsistent and said he relied on his short game.

"I shot a three-over par about three weeks ago but a week before that I shot a 12-over," he said.

CHIPPING IN: Gladstone Golf Club men's captain Justin Brown chips onto the green. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

His aunt Karynne Brown is the women's captain.

"It's been great with all of our members playing and have been very lucky with the members following the rules," she said.

The rules include the addition of pool noodles to the bottom of the cups so the flag did not need to be touched.

"Flags must stay in at all times," Brown said.

"Rakes have been removed from bunkers with preferred lie used in the bunkers and person per buggy on course at all times.

"With COVID-19, the groupings have been reduced to two people only instead of four with nine-minute intervals between groups."

RELATED STORY: Weekend golf comps in full swing

RELATED STORY: 2020 will be a big year on the green

RESULTS

GGC Stableford Top-10

Women 1 Jean Kerr (22, 38), 2 Di Carey (26, 38), 3 Karynne Brown (18, 37), 4 Claire Hanson (23, 36), 5 Joy Plowright (18, 36), 6 Halina Beale (22, 35), 7 Youlanda Taylor (16, 35), 8 Yvonne Peterken (27, 35), 9 Jo-Anne Petersen (15, 35) 10 Linzi McBean (24, 34)

Men 1 Peter Bush (19, 42), 2 Adam Irvine (17, 41), 3 Harry Roach (6, 41), 4 Will Raihe (25, 40), 5 Russell Spencer (14, 39) 6 Stephen Laurance (22, 39), 7 Kevin Maynard (22, 38), 8 Terry Wells (13, 37), 9 Declan Corke (2, 37), 10 Dave Roberts (14, 36)