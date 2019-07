Helen Mann and Neil Golding at the candlelight vigil at Gladstone's relay for life.

A MOVING candlelight vigil was held at Gladstone's relay for life overnight for those affected by cancer.

Hundreds came together at the sombre occassion to pay their respects for those lost and show hope for those suffering the disease.

The event included a lap of the Chanel College oval led by piper Mark Munro, as well as a moving ceremony.

Local artist Brittany Elise played a moving rendition of Hallelujah.