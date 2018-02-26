PHOTOS: Calliope Rotary Markets

CALLIOPE Rotary Club held its monthly markets yesterday at the Calliope RSL Hall.

While numbers were down at the markets due to rain preventing some stallholders from attending, those who braved the conditions were rewarded with an enjoyable social morning.

Featuring a sausage sizzle from a barbecue trailer provided by Bendigo Bank, the markets were an opportunity to browse fresh homemade foods, plants, bric-a-brac and handmade goods.

Calliope Rotary Club said the monthly event was an important opportunity for stallholders to enjoy a social outing.

The markets are held on the last Sunday of every month throughout the year.