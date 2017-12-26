PHOTOS: Calliope Races draw big crowd

Wayne Gough, Kane Weazel and Angus Robison at the Calliope Races on Boxing Day, 2017.

THE Boxing Day races at Calliope have wrapped up for another year with this the 106th meeting of the event, which was attended by 700 people.

Billed as a fun day out for the whole family, the races featured not only horses, but a jumping castle, food outlets, picnic and camping areas, and a fashions on the field competition.

Publicity officer for the Calliope Jockey Club, Judy Hughes said the success of the event was underpinned by the efforts of volunteers.

"I'd like to thank all the hard workers of which we have so many," Ms Hughes said.

"Our sponsors have been lovely and they always come to the party and help us out.

"There's so many people behind the scenes, and we can't name them all, but we want to thank everyone who's had something to do with it."

Desley O'Grady, owner of Limestone Clothing in Calliope, is one of the main sponsors.

Having been involved in the Boxing Day races for ten years, Ms O'Grady says it's an honour for her local business to support local events.

"The jockey club go above and beyond," she said.

"They've been working on getting this track up to scratch for weeks and weeks and they've done a really good job."

The event is in it's 106th year with racing at the Calliope track traced back to the 1800s.

While the track was in a different spot during that time, Ms Hughes said the Boxing Day races are a tradition the jockey club hopes to hang on to in the coming years.

Ms Hughes said it was a pleasure to see so many young people attending.

Tony McMahon sees Ruffy Road home:

"We like the families and we make sure it's a family setting," Ms Hughes said.

"We have the jumping castle and lots of shade so they can come as a family with a picnic and have a great day."

Racegoers also enjoyed the event, with plenty of positive feedback.

Harmony Hiscock has attended the races previously and enjoyed it enough to come back.

"It's always great out here and it's a really good good atmosphere," she said.