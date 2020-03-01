Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POINTS FOR GRABS: L-R Sayla Pierce 12, Millie Hudson 9, Matilda Katic 8 and Ella Katic 5. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
POINTS FOR GRABS: L-R Sayla Pierce 12, Millie Hudson 9, Matilda Katic 8 and Ella Katic 5. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Horses

PHOTOS: Calliope Hack and Pony Club proud of its riders

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Mar 2020 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSEMANSHIP: Young riders went through their paces at the Calliope Hack and Pony Club's first points day of the season on Sunday.

Photos
View Gallery
POINTS FOR GRABS: Sayla Pierce. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
POINTS FOR GRABS: Sayla Pierce. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Club secretary Jonathon Vandeudekon, whose daughter Millie Hudson celebrated her ninth birthday on Sunday, said the club was always on the lookout for more members.

"We're just a small country club struggling for numbers so we have converted our usual rally day with a come and try day this Saturday starting at 1pm through to 4.30pm," Vandeudekon said.

The girls who joined Millie yesterday were Sayla Pierce 12, Ella Katic 5 and her sister Matilda 8.

"They all strive toward a certification at the end of the year in December," Vandeudekon said.

The points day are also run monthly and the club will also host a big event in May.

"We will have an Open Pony Club Day over the May Day long weeekend on Saturday through to Monday," Vandeudekon said.

"We usually get around 50 riders from all over the state coming."

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Barrel racing to gain traction in Gladstone

RELATED STORY: Young riders rule at Calliope gymkhana

calliope hack and pony club calliope jockey club calliope rodeo ground horsemanship
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        premium_icon Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        News Biosecurity, staff safety and the safety of the wider community continue to be a top priorities for GPC.

        PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        News Dozens chose their best raft to join the party on the Boyne River. Were you...

        PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        News GLADSTONE Marina came to life on Saturday as over a hundred motorbikes roared into...

        PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

        News The Summer Sizzler races at Ferguson Park lived up to their name. Did our...