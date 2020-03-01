PHOTOS: Calliope Hack and Pony Club proud of its riders

HORSEMANSHIP: Young riders went through their paces at the Calliope Hack and Pony Club's first points day of the season on Sunday.

POINTS FOR GRABS: Sayla Pierce. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Club secretary Jonathon Vandeudekon, whose daughter Millie Hudson celebrated her ninth birthday on Sunday, said the club was always on the lookout for more members.

"We're just a small country club struggling for numbers so we have converted our usual rally day with a come and try day this Saturday starting at 1pm through to 4.30pm," Vandeudekon said.

The girls who joined Millie yesterday were Sayla Pierce 12, Ella Katic 5 and her sister Matilda 8.

"They all strive toward a certification at the end of the year in December," Vandeudekon said.

The points day are also run monthly and the club will also host a big event in May.

"We will have an Open Pony Club Day over the May Day long weeekend on Saturday through to Monday," Vandeudekon said.

"We usually get around 50 riders from all over the state coming."

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Barrel racing to gain traction in Gladstone

RELATED STORY: Young riders rule at Calliope gymkhana