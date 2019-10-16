Menu
Staff Janeen Coughlan, Sandra Ward, Ross Patrick, Rhyll Patrick and Tricia Booth celebrate Patrick Jeweller's 100th anniversary at the Gladstone Grand on 10 October 2019.
PHOTOS: Business celebrates milestone

Sam Reynolds
16th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
PATRICK Jewellers marked 100 years in business in style last week.

Staff, family and friends celebrated the milestone at the Gladstone Grand Hotel on October 10.

Opened in 1919 by Colin Patrick, the store has remained family run across three generations.

Colin's grandson Ross took over the store with his wife Rhyll in 1980.

In a town of constant change, Rhyll said the business's success came down to three factors: "Keeping your reputation … quality product and well-trained, excellent staff."

 

 

