Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarryd Sweeney and Tate Johnston were awed by the size of the displays.
Jarryd Sweeney and Tate Johnston were awed by the size of the displays. Matt Taylor GLA070719BRICK
News

PHOTOS: Build-up of fun at GECC Brick Event

Matt Taylor
by
7th Jul 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslanders let their imaginations run wild this weekend at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre's Brick Event 2019.

With Lego displays aplenty, kids of all ages browsed massive displays before getting their own hands on building blocks in what was a true family event.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The show featured a number of themed displays, along with building stations, a vertical building wall and merchandise sales to let the fun continue at home.

About 1700 people attended the event on Saturday, with similar numbers on Sunday.

With a week left of school holidays, children left with plenty of inspiration for something to do on their last week off.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Soul crushing': Council's shock change to animal welfare

    premium_icon 'Soul crushing': Council's shock change to animal welfare

    Pets & Animals GLADSTONE'S RSPCA volunteers are in shock after the announcement of the sudden closure of animal rescue group.

    Acting mayor stands by council's animal rescue decision

    premium_icon Acting mayor stands by council's animal rescue decision

    Council News Cr Trevor reveals reasons behind decision.

    Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

    premium_icon Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

    News A mine worker has died following an incident around 2am

    DETAINED FAMILY: Child hospitalised, senator demands review

    premium_icon DETAINED FAMILY: Child hospitalised, senator demands review

    News Concerns are growing for a detained asylum seeking family.

    • 7th Jul 2019 4:00 PM