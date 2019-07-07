PHOTOS: Build-up of fun at GECC Brick Event

Jarryd Sweeney and Tate Johnston were awed by the size of the displays.

Matt Taylor GLA070719BRICK

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslanders let their imaginations run wild this weekend at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre's Brick Event 2019.

With Lego displays aplenty, kids of all ages browsed massive displays before getting their own hands on building blocks in what was a true family event.

The show featured a number of themed displays, along with building stations, a vertical building wall and merchandise sales to let the fun continue at home.

About 1700 people attended the event on Saturday, with similar numbers on Sunday.

With a week left of school holidays, children left with plenty of inspiration for something to do on their last week off.