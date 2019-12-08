PHOTOS: Brothers get the win for Mal Carlyon

Jason Jefferies bowls for Gladstone invitational at the Mal Carlyon big day out fundraiser cricket match at the Clinton Field on Saturday December 7.

CRICKET: Despite the stifling heat and humidity on yet another dry Gladstone day, a group of cricketers past and present dedicated themselves for a special cause.

The Mal Carlyon Big Day Out at Clinton Oval produced a cracking T20 game between Brothers XI and a Gladstone Invitational XI.

Pics by Liana Walker:

Carlyon, who is recovering from a severe stroke he suffered on October 6, would have been proud after his Brothers got up by 19 runs.

Brothers life member Patrick Laws said the day was a resounding success.

"The day was a great success on a number of fronts and we raised an amazing amount of money for the Carlyon family," he said.

"We had a great crowd."

Batting first after winning the toss, Brothers compiled 8-157 with quickfire runs from Scott Keirsnowski (31) and Andrew McKay (30).

Darren Box took 2-22 for Gladstone Invitational.

Brothers' Daniel Mills snared 3-32 to limit Gladstone to 9-138 despite an entertaining innings from Murray Bale (35 retired) and an unbeaten 20 off 14 balls by Kenny Wogandt.

"All players had a great time and were honoured to be invited to play," Laws said.

Mal and his wife Michelle's families all came along to enjoy the day.

Laws said the raffles and auctions went well after the match.

"The Monster Goose Club raffle had some amazing prizes and auction items raised great funds as well," he said.

"A huge thank you to the Gladstone community and businesses for their generosity with donating cash and prizes."