Councillors Natalia Muszkat, Desley O'Grady and mayor Matt Burnett officially open the park.
PHOTOS: Boyne Island skate park officially opened

Matt Taylor
17th Mar 2019 5:25 PM
RAIN didn't put a dampener on Boyne Island's family fun this weekend, as the official opening of the Boyne Island skate park and pump track went ahead.

Children and families from around the region gathered for the ceremony, which saw the new facility finally opened in an official capacity.

While the park has been in operation for a few months, this was the community's chance to welcome it as a finale to National Parks Week.

Funding for the project was granted through round two of the State Government's Works for Queensland program and was one of 13 projects funded in the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said he was proud to open the world-class facility.

"We're very fortunate in the Gladstone region, we've got some of the world's best in delivering skate parks and pump tracks who worked on this facility," he said.

 

"(Designers) Convic is a world leader in skate parks and of course World Trail is a world leader in delivering pump tracks, and they've done that in Gladstone as they've delivered down here.

"It looks like the kids are really enjoying it... and the kids were loving it on the unofficial day it was opened too."

The official ceremony included a ribbon cutting, and one lucky resident went home with an Envy scooter thanks to the community raffle.

