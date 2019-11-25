PHOTOS: Bowls club celebrates 80 years

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

BOWLERS young and old, past and present, gathered to celebrate a major milestone yesterday.

Marking the Gladstone Bowls Club's 80th birthday, the celebration was a way to reflect on the past.

Over a hearty barbecue lunch, they reminisced and shared fond memories.

Memorabilia including photos and posters from the club's past was on display to mark the occasion.

A fashion show took the room back in time as old uniforms were modelled, an insight into the style of times gone by.

Donned in their best granny outfits, a group of members put on a skit to entertain the crowd.