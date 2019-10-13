PHOTOS: Bowlers laud competition at BITS Bowls Club

LAWN BOWLS: Despite none of the Gladstone Region clubs featuring in the top-three places, Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club player Tony McGrath said it was a great weekend.

Boyne-Tannum Invitational Fours was taken out by Tony Smith and his team from Urangan while Damian Rideout's team from Monto were second.

Biloela's Rob Huggers' team were third.

"It was a beautiful weekend and the rain slowed down the green in the morning but it was good to have the rain," ­McGrath said.

Calliope's Alan Koy was also a part of the 64-strong contingent from most parts of Central Queensland that competed under sunny skies on the weekend.

"Mate, it was great and there was some bloody good bowls played and I can't complain," he said.

"My form has been a bit up and down."

BITS Bowls Club president and competitor Peter Cameron said despite Friday night and Saturday morning's deluge, the event went without a hitch.

"We had a good turnout and we started a little later on Saturday because of the amount of rain we had but everything went really well," he said.

For some of the BITS players, attention now turns to the Pennant State Finals at Tweed Heads on November 10.