Madi Fenton from Gladstone Tennis beat Tannum's Haydn Rethamel at the first-ever Junior Development Series event at the Tannum Sands Tennis Association Inc.PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Tennis

PHOTOS: Bosses praised Tannum tennis event

NICK KOSSATCH
17th Feb 2020 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:42 PM
TENNIS: "Fantastic result and it was the second biggest tournament behind Rockhampton for the past three years."

Madi Fenton from Gladstone Tennis and Tannum's Haydn Rethemel competed at the first-ever Junior Development Series event at the Tannum Sands Tennis Association Inc. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Those were the words from Central Region Junior Development Series co-ordinator Glenn Vickory after the Tannum Sands Tennis Association held its first-ever JDS.

YOUNGSTERS APLENTY

Youngsters from 10 to 17 converged on the courts from all over Central Queensland.

"The kids have been really patient and it's a great spot," Vickery said.

"Hopefully the event will be the first of many and we are willing to train people up so that they can help host future events."

Gladstone's Madi Fenton took on Tannum's Haydn Rethamel in one of the many finals played on Sunday.

Madi won the hard-fought final.

"I have my tactics," she said.

"I have a good serve and my coach is Sam Tozer."

Haydn said he had a good tournament and was pleased with how his backhand had developed throughout the weekend.

BUCKLE UP AND ABOUT

TSTA president Gary Buckle said the club and its team of volunteers had worked hard to secure this event that attracted 70 talented players.

"We've taken over what Monto used to run and we got asked if we would like to pick up that tournament," he said.

The club updated its amenities with the assistance of two grants.

"The event was run by the regional assembly Central Queensland Tennis and was great to see the courts full of action," Buckle said.

"Thanks to the help of the volunteers and would not be possible without the upgrade of the amenities."

 

RESULTS

D1 Nick Crane d Lachlan Vickery; D2 Matilda Gourlay d Gracie Miller; D3 Lachlan Campbell d Maxi Wood; D4 Cooper Price d Oscar Miller; D5 Madi Fenton d Haydn Rethamel; D6 Lilly Simpson d Eliza Rethamel; D 7 Jaden Van Eeden d Param Shah; D8 Alakai Simpson d Mikuni Yun-sl Park

queensland tennis centre tannum sands tennis
Gladstone Observer

