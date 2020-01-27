PHOTOS: Bogan Bowls a big success

Thong tossing, cane toad racing and dunny roll throwing were just some of the activities keeping the crowd busy at Bogan Bowls on Saturday.

Gladstone RSL Bowls Club event manager Fallon Gudgeon said the pre Australia Day celebration would be the first of many, and it was an anxious wait for guests as they counted down to the drawing of the raffle for a "tinnie full of tinnies".

For those wondering, lobbing a dunny roll at a target is much harder than it looks, and prizes were on offer for the few who could complete the feat.