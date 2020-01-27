Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News PHOTOS: Bogan Bowls a big success

News premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Family fun for Australia Day

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Dogs and puppies that need your help

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Yachtie’s Sunday session

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunday fun at East Shores

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lights, camera and fashion

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Getting creative on holidays

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Circus and music video fun

News premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Surf, sand and sun in Agnes Water

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunny day at Tannum

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun at East Shores

News premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Your pets dressed as Santa Paws/Claws...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Appreciating our emergency service...

News

PHOTOS: Bogan Bowls a big success

Nick Gibbs, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

Thong tossing, cane toad racing and dunny roll throwing were just some of the activities keeping the crowd busy at Bogan Bowls on Saturday.

Gladstone RSL Bowls Club event manager Fallon Gudgeon said the pre Australia Day celebration would be the first of many, and it was an anxious wait for guests as they counted down to the drawing of the raffle for a "tinnie full of tinnies".

For those wondering, lobbing a dunny roll at a target is much harder than it looks, and prizes were on offer for the few who could complete the feat.

Gladstone Observer