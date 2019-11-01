PHOTOS: Blue Devils solidify top spot

Tarron Green looks to pass for Blue Devils

BASKETBALL: Troy Robinson and Ben Knight played starring roles as Blue Devils cemented top spot on the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association Premier league ladder.

The pair shot 20 points each as Blue Devils cruised to a 69-51 win against Red Devils.

Jonathon Voltz shoots in the warm-up for Red Devils

'Robbo' also shot two triples as did fellow experienced Michael Byrnes (15 points) and Seth Collins (10) in his first game at this level.

Blue Devils' Seth Collins is guarded closely by Mick Towner of Red Devils.

Chris Tucker shot well for Red Devils with 16 points and two from beyond the three-point arc and promising young centre Liam Madsen toiled hard for 12 points.

In the late match, PCP had an even spread of scorers in its 63-53 win against Devils White. Ben Murdoch (three triples) led the way for Devils White with 13 points.