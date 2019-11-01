Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tarron Green looks to pass for Blue Devils
Tarron Green looks to pass for Blue Devils
Sport

PHOTOS: Blue Devils solidify top spot

NICK KOSSATCH
1st Nov 2019 11:53 AM | Updated: 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Troy Robinson and Ben Knight played starring roles as Blue Devils cemented top spot on the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association Premier league ladder.

RELATED STORY: It's tight at the top in Premier League

RELATED STORY: Brand name switch for basketball in Qld

The pair shot 20 points each as Blue Devils cruised to a 69-51 win against Red Devils.

Jonathon Voltz shoots in the warm-up for Red Devils
Jonathon Voltz shoots in the warm-up for Red Devils

'Robbo' also shot two triples as did fellow experienced Michael Byrnes (15 points) and Seth Collins (10) in his first game at this level.

Blue Devils' Seth Collins is guarded closely by Mick Towner of Red Devils.
Blue Devils' Seth Collins is guarded closely by Mick Towner of Red Devils.

Chris Tucker shot well for Red Devils with 16 points and two from beyond the three-point arc and promising young centre Liam Madsen toiled hard for 12 points.

In the late match, PCP had an even spread of scorers in its 63-53 win against Devils White. Ben Murdoch (three triples) led the way for Devils White with 13 points.

basketball basketball australia basketball queensland gladstone amateur basketball association
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        premium_icon 'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        News The association has been meeting, crafting and baking for almost 100 years but membership is dangerously low.

        Woman wins competition after 40 years

        premium_icon Woman wins competition after 40 years

        News Even though the judge was ‘really tough’, this QCWA member has taken out the top...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are six options.

        Car crashes into light pole

        premium_icon Car crashes into light pole

        News Emergency services were called to the scene late last night.