PHOTOS: BITS re-sign key players for season 2020 in AFL Cap

AUSSIE RULES: The proactive pre-season continues at BITS Saints Football Club.

Junior product Jackson Mangion has committed for season 2020 after stints on the Sunshine Coast, where he played for Caloundra Colts in '18 and Hinterland Blues in '19.

Mangion, a classy utility, played several games for the Saints this season but decided to devote full input next year.

AFL Capricornia: BITS' Trent Millar with the ball

"Jackson has decided to put all his effort into the Saints in 2020 and is really looking forward to a big year," club president Andrew McMahon said.

Powerfully built midfield-forward bull Daniel Clay is fully fit after an injury-hit couple of years at BITS, after he transferred from the then-Gladstone Mudcrabs (now Gladstone Suns).

"With only a handful of games in 2019 and then concentration on building and healing his body, Dan has indicated he is ready and in position to give his all in 2020," McMahon said.

Clay is a natural leader and McMahon hinted he would feature in the Saints' leadership team in 2020.

AFL - BITS player Milton Miskin in the game against Brothers at Kele Park.

Clay and Mangion join gun recruit Milton Miskin, forward-mid Jamie Cunninghame and key defender Ky Hull for 2020.

Ky Hull has been a consistent defender

Meanwhile pre-season training starts on Tuesday 6pm at the Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area and the dates as follows:

Thu Nov 28 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area

Tue Dec 3 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area

Thu Dec 5 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area

Tue Dec 10 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area

Thu Dec 12 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area

Tue Dec 17 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area

Thu Dec 19 - 6pm @ Tannum Esplanade BAM stage area - Xmas drinks and BBQ after