WINNERS: The BITS Heat were jubilant

CRICKET: BITS Heat are the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated champions after a pulsating six-run win against BITS Sixers.

Some spectators suggested it was the greatest junior final ever.

Spectator Troy Sheridan said:

"Mate what a game of cricket tonight, best game of junior cricket I have ever witnessed," he said.

More to come.

