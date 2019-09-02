PHOTOS: Billy Browne on cue for Open state team selection

EIGHTBALL: Gladstone's prodigy Bill Browne will make his debut in the Queensland Open men's team at the 36th Australian Eightball Championship held at the Commercial Club in Albury next month.

Browne will enter the championship from October 17-26 in great form and was the youngest player in history to compete at the recent Queensland Men's State Singles and Team event.

"I earned my place by coming in sixth place in the Central Queensland Men's Zone trials which were held in Mackay back in June," he said.

Brisbane's Bronson Blackmore, who Gladstone Eightball Association secretary Sandie Wright claimed as the club's 'own', said his state selection process was different to Browne's.

"In the Brisbane area, they have six months of ranking trials and you need to compete in at least four to be eligible," Blackmore said.

Bronson had actually topped one of their open rankers and got himself a spot in the Queensland team play-off and from the SEQ region.

Joining Browne and Blackmore in the Queensland team bound for Albury are Queensland singles champion Andy Barnett, runner-up Dane Beeton and the players from the team play-off Kris Jones, Beau Young, Robert Pendleton, Sterling Cross and Shannon Purcell.

Blackmore and Browne explained in what facets of eightball that they had improved. "I mainly improved on how I potted and positioned myself with the balls and also mental fatigue as the game can be very draining mentally with the concentration required at this level," Blackmore said.

Browne's rapid rise can be attributed to the quality of opposition. "I have only been playing a few years and my game is constantly improving by playing strong players and learning from the best," he said.

Billy said his father Peter Browne, Blackmore and Gladstone Eightball Association president Chad Baker and coach Graham Wright have been his main mentors.

It did not take long for Blackmore to make an impact in the sport. "I started playing in 2000 and after a couple of years, actually in 2003, I made my first state team," he said.

Sandie Wright said if anyone was keen to sponsor Browne for the trip south, they can email or call her on gladstoneeightball@gmail.com or 0418196496.