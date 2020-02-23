PHOTOS: Big Wet washes out sports events

Steve and Lilli-rose Marker, 11, Jed Griffiths and bryce, 11, and Darrin Page after Valleys vs Wallabys pre-season Challenge Cup was cancelled due to the wet weather and water-logged Valleys fields, February 22, 2020. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

A DELUGE that dumped almost a month's worth of rain over the Gladstone Region washed out sports events on the weekend.

TROPICAL DOWNPOUR

Some 100mm of rain, and with some suburbs receiving much more, fell on Friday night and into Saturday morning as fields became lakes and none moreso than Gladstone Valleys Rugby League Oval which was to host the Valleys versus Wallabys Challenge Cup.

It was to be the 10th anniversary of the popular Rugby League Gladstone preseason event.

The event will be rescheduled to this Saturday, weather-permitting.

"Unfortunately due to all the rain last night and field conditions, we have had to make the sad decision to cancel Valleys versus Wallabys day today," it said on the Gladstone Valleys Junior Rugby League Facebook site.

'Blame it on the Rain'

"This call has been made with the safety of players as the main priority … Valleys fields are currently a swimming pool and with more rain forecast for today it's not viable," it said on the Wallabys' Facebook site.

TOO SLIPPERY

The first round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship was abandoned at the Benaraby Drags track.

"There were reports of up to 70mm of rain hitting the track Friday night, after a very promising clearing earlier in the day. but continued light rain and a dim forecast for Saturday left us no choice but to pull the pin since the track could not be dried to a safe level," CQDRA president Mike Gawley said.

"We'll chock this one up to the well-needed rain here in Central Queensland and invite racers and spectators alike to come to our next Come and Try Day on the March 14, followed closely by (rescheduled) round one of CQDRA series on March 20-21."

SOCCER SOAKED

The two Football Central Queensland Premier League trial matches between Clinton and Nerimbera were also called off by the torrential rain that fell on Marley Brown Oval.

The Central Queensland Intercity Cricket Carnival, in which Gladstone's under-16 and under-14 teams were to take part in, was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Rockhampton, but it was better news for the under-12 and under-11 teams that competed in Biloela and Emerald.

