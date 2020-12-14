Menu
PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

14th Dec 2020
PARTS of the Northern Rivers have copped almost 400mm of rain, and there's more coming on Monday and Tuesday.

SES crews have been out helping locals get prepared for the wild weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning issued a fresh severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf expected.

Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding.

flood northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star