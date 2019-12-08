Menu
PHOTOS: Big splash at QAL family event

8th Dec 2019 11:30 AM

HUNDREDS filled out the Gladstone Pool for the annual QAL end of year family event.

More than 900 people walked through the gates to enjoy a swim in the pool, jumping castles, free ice cream, a sausage sizzle put on by the Kareeba Scouts and a musical corner provided by Creative Recycling plus a chance to meet Santa.

QAL General Manager Pine Pienaar said the even was a way to say thank you to their employees and families.

"The families of our employees are embedded in the community and it is wonderful to see them all come together and celebrate another year at QAL," Mr Pienaar said.

"This year has been huge for QAL as we continue projects to improve our environmental performance as part of our 5 Year Environmental Strategy.

"We wish all our employees and the local community a safe and festive season."

