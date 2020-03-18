PHOTOS: Big numbers greet first race meet

MOTORSPORT: Healthy driver numbers last weekend in round one of the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone Dirt Khanacross augurs well for round two's dirt race on July 25-26.

Competitor numbers were the highest yet with 29 starters on Saturday and 32 for Sunday.

"This round also kicked of the Interclub Challenge with Rockhampton-based Central Queensland Motor Sport Club with five competitors coming down to give it their best shot," CCCCG event organiser Jamie Overend said.

"Gladstone has added seven competitors to this series which is a great start and will see the next round of the Interclub Challenge return to Rocky on April 13-14."

Overend said the weekend's racing was tight with many classes only separated by seconds over 12 runs.

"There was a great variety of vehicles on display from all the manufacturers including Datsun, Nissan, Ford, Holden, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Toyota and VW, covering all classes from passenger cars to purpose-built race-rally cars," Overend said.

"Class winners included Matthew Szulc in B Class, Jake Martin in C Class, Anthony Buenen in D Class, Alan Prisgrove in E Class, Peter Bugeja in F Class, Arron Crowhurst in G Class, Kobi Martin in Junior Class, and Megan Wardlaw in Ladies' Class."

Next event is round one of the Bitumen Motorkhana-Khanacross on April 25-26.

