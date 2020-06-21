Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Beloved market returns with big crowd

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: Natural disasters that caused chaos

News

News premium_icon 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunday morning at the marina

News premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone out and about in perfect Autumn...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Mother's Day at East Shores

News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Residents make most of eased restrictions

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone lights up the Dawn

News premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in their favourite...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Small crowds at election booths

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

News premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone swimathon raises $28k for a good...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone farewells Holden

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Orientation sets students up for uni

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Catching up over a cuppa

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

News

PHOTOS: Beloved market returns with big crowd

, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Jun 2020 4:30 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES flocked to the botanic gardens today for the return of the beloved Rotary Charity Market.

It was a welcome sight for stallholders after COVID-19 restrictions took away most of the nation's country markets.

Cords and Cards stallholders Debbie Annett and Michelle Jenkins said the return of the market had been very 'positive'.

They said the public turnout has been fantastic.

"We've had a good morning, I think everyone is happy to get out," Mrs Annett said.

The women sell handmade cards, macrame, keychains and gun pens.

gladstonesocials rotary charity market
Gladstone Observer