PHOTOS: Beloved market returns with big crowd

FAMILIES flocked to the botanic gardens today for the return of the beloved Rotary Charity Market.

It was a welcome sight for stallholders after COVID-19 restrictions took away most of the nation's country markets.

Cords and Cards stallholders Debbie Annett and Michelle Jenkins said the return of the market had been very 'positive'.

They said the public turnout has been fantastic.

"We've had a good morning, I think everyone is happy to get out," Mrs Annett said.

The women sell handmade cards, macrame, keychains and gun pens.