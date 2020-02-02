PHOTOS: Beach beats for bushfires

Menu
samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 2:00 PM

MILLENNIUM Esplanade was filled with the sounds of live music and people having a good time yesterday afternoon.

The Bushfire Benefit fundraising concert, organised by the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association, saw local acts take to the stage to raise funds for the local bushfire appeal.

Brittany Elise, 7 Whales in Moscow, Doghouse and Chelsea Maree all performed.

Food vans were on site to make sure those feeling peckish could grab a bite to eat without missing out on any of the music.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade watched on with their trucks and helped raise funds for those affected by bushfires.

 

