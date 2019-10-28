PHOTOS: Back-to-back titles for Hustlers

Roller derby: Knocktoberfest, RRD and GPRD after their bout.

ROLLER DERBY:Gladstone's gun PCYC Roller Derby team Hustlers came to Rockhampton and conquered to claim consecutive Knocktoberfest titles.

Sharna (aka Arrriba) McClure received a couple of game Most Valuable Player awards and coached Hustlers to 204-57, 135-70, 181-84 and 286-19 wins.

Hustlers player and PCYC Gladstone Roller Derby secretary Melinda Barrett said the Gladstone-based teams showed class.

"The bout against Brisbane City Rollers started off as a real nail biter," she said.

"It was point-for-point early on until the Hustlers found their groove and pulled away for a convincing win.

"Both of the men from our bench staff were stand-outs in the mixed gender games as well as several of our ladies.

"We took home a swag of MVP awards from those games for both blocking and jamming."

McClure battled heat and some niggling injuries but she managed to pile on the points across the weekend.

Barrett said others have stepped up as well.

"As predicted, Goldiblocks (Stacy Reinhard) stepped up to the new and daunting challenge of being a high rotation jammer," she said.

"She also became a triple threat along with Teddie (Tharyn Thomas) by being a jammer, blocker and pivot during some of their games."

Moving forward, Barrett said two of Gladstone Roller Derby mixed team, Haul Stars, male players will play in a big event in Brisbane from November 8-10.

"We are straight back into high intensity training this week as we continue to prepare two of our men skaters, McKill Em All (Brett McKim-Hill) and Ram-N-Scram (Daniel Tidd) for The Australian Men's National Roller Derby (AMRD) Championship," she said.

"Our men will be in one of eight leagues from around Australia and across the Tasman who compete for the title of AMRD Champion."

McKim-Hill and Tidd will play for The Bass Straight Brawlers.

"It is a huge deal for us as we have two men competing as well as one of our juniors Disgrace (Grace Johnstone), who was selected for the Queensland junior team," Barrett said.

"We are incredibly proud of all of our skaters and as we wrap up 2019 we are hoping for great outcomes on the back of our wins as Hustlers."