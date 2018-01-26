Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Australia Day wrap-up from Regional Gladstone

Australia Day celebrations were held through the Gladstone Region, including Calliope, Awoonga Dam and Miriam Vale.
Australia Day celebrations were held through the Gladstone Region, including Calliope, Awoonga Dam and Miriam Vale. Matt Taylor GLA260118AUSD
Matt Taylor
by

AUSTRALIA Day in Gladstone has wrapped up for another year, but it wasn't without the fun, sun, colour and celebration.

On a hot day and mostly fine day around the region, people packed the beaches, parks and pubs to celebrate everything Aussie.

From thong throwing to woodcutting, and a dip in the water, there were plenty of local events to keep everyone entertained.

Calliope's main event was hosted at the local golf course, which saw about 50 competitors take part in an Australia Day par 3 golf challenge.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Kicking off at 11am, organiser Cat Heslin said the day was all about getting together with mates and enjoying Australian life.

"We just wanted to get everyone together for a fun day,” Ms Heslin said.

"It's an Australia Day challenge that we're holding, my husband and I thought we'd have a go and get everyone together for a good day.

"A sausage sizzle today, dinner tonight and cricket this afternoon.

"It's about getting together with your mates and celebrating being an Aussie.”

Awoonga Dam was also packed to the rafters, with the only issue being somewhere to find a car park.

Aaron Aldworth and Dan Noble enjoyed a dip in Awoonga Dam on the typically hot day.
Aaron Aldworth and Dan Noble enjoyed a dip in Awoonga Dam on the typically hot day. Matt Taylor GLA260118AUSD

The water was the place to be as temperatures soared on a typical hot Aussie day, as swimmers, boaties and stand-up paddleboarders all took to the lake.

Events in Miriam Vale were also on the cards for many, as the Miriam Vale Hotel hosted lunch and an arvo of Aussie games.

Publican Mitch Brennan said the afternoon was what Australia Day was all about.

"We've got whip cracking, chainsaw racing, thong throwing and crab racing.”

Topics:  australia day 2018 calliope golf lake awoonga miriam vale regional gladstone

Gladstone Observer
The top 4 stories you may have missed this week

The top 4 stories you may have missed this week

Gladstone Observer editor Christine McKee shares some of her news highlights of the week in her From the Editor's Desk column.

'Dicing with death': RACQ implores people to know their limits

Stock image.

Plan ahead and know your limits this 'Straya Day.

What businesses are open this Australia Day

Check out this list of businesses open in Gladstone today.

AUSTRALIA DAY: What's on across our region

READY: Ziggy Page, Nate Barker and Will Barker at the Tannum Sands Australia Day event in 2015.

Gladstone Region towns are getting ready to celebrate.

Local Partners