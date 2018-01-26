PHOTOS: Australia Day wrap-up from Regional Gladstone

Australia Day celebrations were held through the Gladstone Region, including Calliope, Awoonga Dam and Miriam Vale.

AUSTRALIA Day in Gladstone has wrapped up for another year, but it wasn't without the fun, sun, colour and celebration.

On a hot day and mostly fine day around the region, people packed the beaches, parks and pubs to celebrate everything Aussie.

From thong throwing to woodcutting, and a dip in the water, there were plenty of local events to keep everyone entertained.

Calliope's main event was hosted at the local golf course, which saw about 50 competitors take part in an Australia Day par 3 golf challenge.

Kicking off at 11am, organiser Cat Heslin said the day was all about getting together with mates and enjoying Australian life.

"We just wanted to get everyone together for a fun day,” Ms Heslin said.

"It's an Australia Day challenge that we're holding, my husband and I thought we'd have a go and get everyone together for a good day.

"A sausage sizzle today, dinner tonight and cricket this afternoon.

"It's about getting together with your mates and celebrating being an Aussie.”

Awoonga Dam was also packed to the rafters, with the only issue being somewhere to find a car park.

The water was the place to be as temperatures soared on a typical hot Aussie day, as swimmers, boaties and stand-up paddleboarders all took to the lake.

Events in Miriam Vale were also on the cards for many, as the Miriam Vale Hotel hosted lunch and an arvo of Aussie games.

Publican Mitch Brennan said the afternoon was what Australia Day was all about.

"We've got whip cracking, chainsaw racing, thong throwing and crab racing.”