PHOTOS: Aus Navy sub's quick stopover in Gladstone

AHOY SAILOR: HMAS Farncomb is in the Gladstone region for a four-day stopover. Contributed

IT'S a hive of activity at the Port of Gladstone with navy ships and submarines making stops on the way to military exercises off Shoalwater Bay.

Collins-class submarine HMAS Farncomb was welcomed to the port yesterday morning on a four-day stop over.

Acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the submarine docking demonstrated the Port's diverse capabilities.

"We've just had a record year, facilitating more than 124.8 million tonne of trade across our three port precincts in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg,” Mr Walker said.

"Our key commodities and export base has diversified, and we welcomed 10 cruise ships last financial year, now we have the HMAS Farncomb submarine docked at port.”

Construction of the vessel started in 1991, with works finishing four years later.

It is based at Fleet Base West in Freemantle, Western Australia.

The ship is 77.8 metres in length, 7.8m in beam and 7 metres in draught.

It can reach a top speed of 20 knots, or around 38km/h, and holds 38 sailors and 10 officers.

The vessel is named after Rear Admiral Harold Farncomb, who was a distinguished officer in World War II - commanding the HMAS Canberra in 1941 and the HMAS Australia in 1944.

Limited public viewing of the HMAS Farncomb is yet to be confirmed.