FOOD stalls, live music and children's activities kept the community entertained on Saturday at the Rocky Glen hotel.

Ros Waters said the CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day was a chance for the community and emergency service personnel to come together.

"It's important to say thank you," she said.

"We have to remember these men and women are out there every single day."

There were a range of items up for auction, including signed sporting memorabilia and vouchers for local businesses