Krus Bishop, Courtney Bishop, Jade Griffin and Kaleb Griffin enjoy an afternoon at Benaraby Raceway, March 21, 2020
PHOTOS: An afternoon at the drags

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS DRIVERS revved up their engines to take on the track at Benaraby Dragway, spectators enjoyed watching on with friends and family.

Round one of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championships kicked off at 1pm on Saturday, and from the start there was a small crowd.

They watched as motorbikes, street cars and hot rods sped up the track, the roar of the engines drowning out any other noise.

Round two of the championship is scheduled for April 10-11.

