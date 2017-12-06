FOR some of Gladstone's hard working charities, it was a case of Christmas coming early yesterday morning.

Alliance Airlines' new initiative to support local charities and engage with the Gladstone community saw free flights being handed out to organisations to do with as they choose.

For some it's a perfect raffle prize, and for others it could be a way to reward volunteers.

Either way, it won't be the last time Alliance will hand out the goodies with plans for further promotions in 2018.

The day was celebrated with a morning tea at the GECC for the selected charities and Alliance Airline staff.

PHOTOS | Alliance Airlines Season of Giving