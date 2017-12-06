Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Alliance Airlines' Season of Giving

Colleen Tribe, Sarah Olsen, Wendy Marsden, Gena Hitzke and Jo Lewis.
Colleen Tribe, Sarah Olsen, Wendy Marsden, Gena Hitzke and Jo Lewis. Mike Richards GLA051217ALLIANCE
Christine Mckee
by

FOR some of Gladstone's hard working charities, it was a case of Christmas coming early yesterday morning.

Alliance Airlines' new initiative to support local charities and engage with the Gladstone community saw free flights being handed out to organisations to do with as they choose.

For some it's a perfect raffle prize, and for others it could be a way to reward volunteers.

Either way, it won't be the last time Alliance will hand out the goodies with plans for further promotions in 2018.

The day was celebrated with a morning tea at the GECC for the selected charities and Alliance Airline staff.

PHOTOS | Alliance Airlines Season of Giving

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gladstone Observer
'Number one issue': Frustration grows for Boyne Tannum pool

'Number one issue': Frustration grows for Boyne Tannum pool

A public land sell-off could finally put the wheels in motion for Boyne Tannum to have its own pool.

JOBS RETURN: New CQ mine owner promises to be different

The Cameby Coal mine has been purchased by the Chinese owned Yancoal company. Photo contributed.

Bounty Mining expects Cook Colliery sale to close this week.

Ten-year-old farmer Max's growing mango business

Mount Larcom's Max Cosgrove from Max's Chicken's now sells organic bowen mangoes too.

Our youngest businessman is now selling mangoes.

Christmas ham win means a lot to Gladstone family

GRATEFUL: Fiona and Andrew Phillips were thrilled with their voucher which will help with their Christmas celebrations.

Fiona Phillips was worried she would have to cancel Christmas.

Local Partners