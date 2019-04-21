PHOTOS: All the smiles and colour from Harbour Fest

Drew, 8, Kane, 12 and Jake Hastie, 8 at the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend.

IT'S GLADSTONE'S biggest weekend on the calendar, and an opportunity to show everything that's great about the region.

The Harbour Festival went off without a hitch over the Easter long weekend as locals and tourists came together to celebrate the harbour and the end of the famous Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race.

Huge crowds attended the free event with plenty on offer for all ages, including rides, showbags, live entertainment and of course, heaps of great food and dagwood dogs.

The weather was perfect bar some rain periods on Sunday, but it didn't keep crowds away with those braving it rewarded with the rides to themselves.