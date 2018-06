CENTRAL Queensland's largest free environmental event, Ecofest was a hive of activity on Sunday at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

With activities for the whole family, children and adults alike were educated in exciting ways about how to better mitigate pollution and degradation of the marine environment.

It was a well attended event, with plenty of locals and people from out of town making there way through the gates on a perfect winter's day.

