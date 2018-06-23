Menu
PHOTOS: All the action from the Mt Larcom Show

Tegan Annett
by
23rd Jun 2018 5:20 PM
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FROM brahmans to wood chopping and show dogs there has been plenty to see at this year's Mount Larcom Show.

The event kicked off this morning at 8am and continues until 8pm tonight.

Don't stress if you haven't seen the action today though, it will all be happening Sunday from 8am to 8pm too.

Today's highlights were the grand parade, which showcased some well looked after tractors and trucks and the Mount Larcom District Show queens.

With hundreds of people pouring through the gates organisers, stallholders and attendees all had smiles from ear to ear.

Gladstone Observer

