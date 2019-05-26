PHOTOS: All the action from the 1770 festival

Jill and David Cox at day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.

Jill and David Cox at day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds. Matt Taylor GLA250519FEST

IT WAS festival time at the town of 1770 this weekend with the Gladstone Region 1770 Festival.

The schedule was jam-packed with activities as thousands walked through the gates to enjoy a weekend of fun, family and friends.

Festivities kicked off with Cook's Landing re-enactment on Friday, before launching into the favourite street parade on Saturday morning.

An official opening ceremony was followed by an indigenous Welcome to Country with live entertainment through the day.

Sunday's fun run drew a big crowd before the Vanilla Slice War and plenty more live music acts throughout the afternoon.

The 2020 event will celebrate the 250th year of Cook's landing.