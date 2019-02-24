Menu
The large waves created by Oma were a rare opportunity for keen surfers, body boarders and swimmers.
Christiane Geissler
PHOTOS: Agnes Water locals had a swell time with Oma

Noor Gillani
24th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
ON THURSDAY photographer Marisa Farlow captured dozens of people enjoying the swell caused by Tropical Cyclone Oma at Agnes Water main beach.

Mrs Farlow took the photos about 7.30am when there were about 40 people in the water.

She said the waves that morning, which have since retreated, were among the largest throughout the week.

"When we get big swells like that the water just gets so stirred up, but these were just beautiful conditions which you just don't get a lot of.

"It takes a cyclone to generate that type of swell,” MrsFarlow said.

"My husband was surfing, normally you have to work very hard to catch a wave but he said the waves just picked you up.”

