Thousands of people enjoyed the live music and festivities at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival at the weekend.

The three-day event at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds kicked off on Friday and continued until Sunday.

Headliner The Mason Rack Band played on Saturday night to a lively crowd and was a highlight for many attendees.

Also popular was the Hillbilly Goats, whose performance was one not to be missed.