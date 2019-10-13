Menu
PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

13th Oct 2019

HUNDREDS of people headed down to Gladstone's first sports and active living festival launch at Memorial Park.

There were plenty of activities for people to try including rock climbing, archery and zorb balls.

Several families took advantage of the great weather and activities for kids outside the PCYC.

The launch marks the beginning of the inaugural festival.

From today the festival will begin Come and Try Sessions from different sports groups around the region including taekwondo, CrossFit, pilates, hockey and rollerskating.

Come and Try Sessions are on at various locations and run until Thursday.

Friday will be the Sports and Active Living Expo at Ken Broome Stadium from 5-7pm. The expo is set to be a one-stop shop for all those wanting more information on how to live a healthy and active life in Gladstone. Cost is a gold coin donation.

The week finishes off with the Biondello Bolt, a trail run up Gladstone's highest peak. The run starts at 7am. Tickets are available through the GECC.

 

Gladstone Observer