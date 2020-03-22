Menu
PHOTOS: Action in and out of the ring at fight night

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 3:30 PM
GOVERNMENT recommendations to reduce the spread of coronavirus put a halt to many events across the region, but organisers of the Beast Championship round three decided the show had to go on.

To meet requirements , the crowd arrangement was adjusted, ensuring enough space for each person.

On entry, attendees were given sanitiser and underwent a quick temperature check to make sure no one had a fever.

Once everyone was through and the fighting began, it was on for young and old.

The night started with an exhibition sumo match, the contestants wearing big yellow sumo suits and leaving the crowd in fits of laughter.

 

