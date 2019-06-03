PHOTOS: Action hot off the track for winter race day

IT MAY have been the first day of winter, but the action was heating up both on and off the track at Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday.

Grey skies and cool conditions didn't keep many away as punters gathered for five local races.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There was plenty of reason for celebration off the track too, with 21st birthdays, weddings and anniversaries all being celebrated around the grounds.

The regular canteen and bookies were operating meaning some lucky racegoers left with full pockets.

The day's entertainment didn't stop there with the Rocky Glen Hotel hosting the race day after party across the road.