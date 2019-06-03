Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Makenna, 6 and Brooke Gosschalk, 1, with Jasmine Hartwig at Gladstone Turf Club's Winter race day.
Makenna, 6 and Brooke Gosschalk, 1, with Jasmine Hartwig at Gladstone Turf Club's Winter race day. Matt Taylor GLA010619RACES
News

PHOTOS: Action hot off the track for winter race day

3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY have been the first day of winter, but the action was heating up both on and off the track at Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday.

Grey skies and cool conditions didn't keep many away as punters gathered for five local races.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There was plenty of reason for celebration off the track too, with 21st birthdays, weddings and anniversaries all being celebrated around the grounds.

The regular canteen and bookies were operating meaning some lucky racegoers left with full pockets.

The day's entertainment didn't stop there with the Rocky Glen Hotel hosting the race day after party across the road.

gallery horse racing nightlife out and about photos race day socials
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Next generation takes the lead at this years Ecofest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Next generation takes the lead at this years Ecofest

    News Central Queensland's largest environmental awareness event wows thousands.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Car show for kids as community opens its heart

    premium_icon Car show for kids as community opens its heart

    News The event raised much needed money and awareness for HeartKids.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Rattling the tin helps RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter

    premium_icon Rattling the tin helps RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter

    News Motorcycling group help raise vital funds

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Police monitor man's mail after online synthetic drug buy

    premium_icon Police monitor man's mail after online synthetic drug buy

    News Australia Post became suspicious of the package

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:00 AM